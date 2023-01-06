Grow with Gospel Workshop

A workshop about the gospel music ministry industry will take place this weekend in Montgomery.

The Montgomery, Alabama Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America will be hosting its “Grow with Gospel Movement” on Sunday, January 8th.

Program Executive Director, Dr. Diana S. Gray says she began working as a church musician at the age of five. Gray says she was influenced by her teachers who came from the GMWA program.

The program’s theme is "Disrupting deficiencies in the workshop and arts ministries of the faith based community."

The website for history information and registration is montgomerygmwadotcom. The event will take place on Sunday, January 8th at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on 347 North Ripley Street.