WVAS Local

Grow with Gospel Workshop

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published January 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST
Julia Freeman-Woolpert
A workshop about the gospel music ministry industry will take place this weekend in Montgomery.

The Montgomery, Alabama Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America will be hosting its “Grow with Gospel Movement” on Sunday, January 8th.

Program Executive Director, Dr. Diana S. Gray says she began working as a church musician at the age of five. Gray says she was influenced by her teachers who came from the GMWA program.

The program’s theme is "Disrupting deficiencies in the workshop and arts ministries of the faith based community."

The website for history information and registration is montgomerygmwadotcom. The event will take place on Sunday, January 8th at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on 347 North Ripley Street.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
