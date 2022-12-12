WVAS's "Operation Christmas Bottoms" Helps Babies

What can be more important than keeping our community's babies comfortable, healthy and dry - especially during the holiday season? Providing items to care for local infants and toddlers is the goal of an effort called “Operation Christmas Bottoms,” sponsored by Alabama State University's WVAS 90.7 FM National Public Radio Station and the Gift of Life (GOL) Foundation. The program depends on the kindness and generosity of community residents for donations of new packs of diapers in all sizes, as well as baby wipes.

Melanie Hogan, the award-winning news director of WVAS, shared that donations may be made at the radio station now through Dec. 15, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The focus of the charitable effort was conceived because some families in Montgomery and the River Region are experiencing the adverse effects of a temporary diaper shortage and need assistance that is critical to the comfort and health of young children.

"All donations may be dropped off at the WVAS radio station on the campus of ASU (located on N. University Drive) in Kilby Hall. Look for the huge radio antena," Hogan said. "Gifts of these items may also be taken to the main office of the Gift of Life Foundation, which is located at 1348 Carmichael Way, Monday-Friday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) through December 23."

Candy Capel, longtime station manager of WVAS, said that she has seen firsthand through previous radio-sponsored charity efforts and those by the Gift of Life Foundation, how donations from generous community members can help families in times of crisis.

“By providing diapers and wipes, we can help protect baby's tender skin, reduce the risk of infections and keep babies warm and dry. Operation Christmas Bottoms also helps to advance the University’s ‘CommUniversity’ initiative that includes reaching into the community to help in times of need,” Capel added.