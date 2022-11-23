© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

Parade Shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST
Thousands of people lined the streets of Dothan on Saturday for a parade during the National Peanut Festival when gunshots rang out.

Police rushed to get to the spot where the shooting happened, news outlets reported.

Police said 18-year-old Mekhi Nasir Lawton was charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, and assault in the wounding of another person.

Lawton, who turned himself in, was jailed with bond set at $1.5 million.

Dothan calls itself the “Peanut Capital of the World,” and the peanut festival dates back to 1938.

Melanie Hogan
