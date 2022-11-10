WVAS Battle for the Ballot

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has won a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers.

Flowers was the first African American woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state.

Libertarian Jimmy Blake, a former Birmingham City Council member, also was on the ballot.

Republicans will retain control of all statewide offices after GOP nominees for positions including attorney general and secretary of state swept nine races against Democratic or Libertarian challengers.

Voters also favored a constitutional recompilation to remove racist language.

Nine other statewide amendments were approved, including one to tighten bond restrictions for people charged with felonies.