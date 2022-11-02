© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

Fugitive Arrested

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
Officials with the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force have apprehended Shermirror Jones.

The taskforce and the Central Alabama Crimestoppers located the 37-year-old in Montgomery.

Jones was taken into custody on Tuesday for a Domestic Violence 2nd charge, a Class B felony with the Montgomery Police Department.

The charges stemmed from a stabbing that took place on Saturday, October 22 in the 1400 block of French Street.

Officials credit an anonymous tip that helped the task force locate Jones.

Jones is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Her bond is set at $30,000.

Melanie Hogan
