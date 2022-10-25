© 2022 WVAS
ASU softball team holds special signing day for 8-year-old girl

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published October 25, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT
The Alabama State Lady Hornets softball team signed a special player to their roster Friday.

8-year-old Violet Monson was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a genetic mutation that affects brain development in girls, which inhibits her ability to speak and use her hands.

Mandy Monson, Violet’s mother, said the team welcomed her with open arms.

“Violet has never really had the opportunity to participate on a competitive sports team, and so we were thrilled for her to have this opportunity,” Monson said.

The 8-year-old matched with ASU through Team Impact, an organization that places special needs children on college sports teams.

“It just gives Violet a chance for a little bit of normalcy,” said ASU softball head coach Todd Bradley. “Those things are so important in her development and in her future as she moves forward.”

Violet will be able to sit in the dugout with the softball team during home games.

