trumpet.jpg
WVAS Local

Warming stations in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 18, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT
City of Montgomery

The first freeze of the season for central Alabama is expected this week according to forecasters.

In preparation, the city of Montgomery will open a warming center at 3446 LeBron Road if temperatures fall below freezing.

The warming station will provide cots, masks and warm blankets for anyone seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures.

No photo identification is required, residents are reminded to bring any prescribed medications needed and pets are welcome as long as they are kept in a carrier.

