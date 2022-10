The Montgomery Regional Airport MGM 5K Runway Run will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The inaugural event will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Montgomery Regional Airport at 4445 Selma Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36108

The run ends at noon.

MGM Airport Marketing and Communications Manager, Brittney Jones-Dabney says all runners and walkers welcome.

Registration and details can be found online at flymgm.com/mgm5k.