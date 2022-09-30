Gov Kay Ivey announces broadband grant

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday awarded an $82 million grant for what she said will be a transformative project to expand broadband service in the state. Ivey said the grant will be used by Fiber Utility Network, a corporation formed by eight rural electric cooperatives to fund a “middle-mile” broadband network to help close gaps in service.

The Fiber Utility Network will create a network that will connect almost 3000 miles of existing and new fiber infrastructure within a three-year period according to Ivey’s office.

Funds for the project are being provided through the American Rescue Plan.