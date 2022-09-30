© 2022 WVAS
Gov Kay Ivey announces broadband grant

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT
Alabama Capitol

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday awarded an $82 million grant for what she said will be a transformative project to expand broadband service in the state. Ivey said the grant will be used by Fiber Utility Network, a corporation formed by eight rural electric cooperatives to fund a “middle-mile” broadband network to help close gaps in service.

The Fiber Utility Network will create a network that will connect almost 3000 miles of existing and new fiber infrastructure within a three-year period according to Ivey’s office.

Funds for the project are being provided through the American Rescue Plan.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
