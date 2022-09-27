Dallas County Set to Collect Selma City Property Taxes
Dallas County officials are gearing up for tax collection season.
And it’s the first year the county will be collecting the property taxes for both the city of Selma — and the rest of the county.
Property owners in Selma won’t be going to City Hall to pay city property taxes anymore. Because city property taxes — are now being collected — by the county instead.
And vice versa. So as a consequence — tax collection was put under one roof — to help simplify — and streamline the process.
County tax officials have made some property and tax software upgrades — to provide people with more online access — to information about a property.
The upgrades also provide — the ability for property owners — to conduct more business online.
Tax collection season starts October 1st — and runs through December 31st — without penalties.