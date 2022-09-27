Central Alabama CrimeStoppers partnering with Alabama Coalition Against Rape

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is announcing a new partnership with the Alabama Coalition Against Rape.

Their goal is to give law enforcement agencies access to more training, in turn keeping you and your loved ones safer.

By working together, CrimeStoppers and ACAR hope to provide additional training opportunities for law enforcement in Alabama.

They also hope to remind those who have suffered at the hands of another that help is out there.

ACAR currently has seventeen different crisis centers all across the state.

By showcasing what they are capable of to law enforcement, ACAR hopes to help those who are raped in Alabama and through their partnership with CrimeStoppers, they hope to help law enforcement tackle the difficult task of making arrests and consoling those who are hurt.

“We have a lot of smaller agencies that may have five police officers entirely. Our job is to make sure they have the proper resources if it is training, making sure they know how to investigate sexual assault properly. Making sure they have the proper resources. Making sure they have counselors on board. Giving them the same resources you would find in Birmingham or Montgomery,” said Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett

The ACAR team was in West Alabama providing training on Monday and stress that if you need help, you need to reach out. Clik here for resources available to help you.