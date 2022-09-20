Vote for Song of the Year for Jazz Music Awards

You can now vote for "Song of the Year" for the inaugural Jazz Music Awards: Celebrating the Spirit of Jazz. The ceremony will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in metro Atlanta, GA.

The Jazz Music Awards (JMA) is the first global awards show in North America that is completely dedicated to showcasing the art form of jazz. It is a dynamic presentation that recognizes the iconic spirit of jazz music by shining a spotlight on contemporary and mainstream jazz musicians who continue to make a mark on the music and the industry.

Jazz fans can vote for their favorite "Song of the Year" HERE. Voting closes September 30th.

For more information and updates about the Jazz Music Awards and Jazz 91.9 WCLK, go to: wclk.com.

