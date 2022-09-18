© 2022 WVAS
WVAS Local

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT
Alabama Capitol

National POW/MIA Recognition Day was on Saturday in Montgomery on the South Lawn of the Alabama State Capitol.

The ceremony will honor Prisoners of War, the Missing in Action and recognize their families.

The keynote speaker will be U.S. Army Major General Paulette Risher; who was the first woman to serve in U.S. Special Operations Command as a flag officer.

Risher retired once as a civilian Organizational Psychologist with the U.S. Air Force and as a 2-Star Major General in the U.S. Army with 34 years of active and reserve service.

The Alabama State Capitol is located at 600 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
