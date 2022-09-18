© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

National Hispanic American Heritage Month

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
national hispanic heritage month

WVAS is celebrating National Hispanic American Heritage Month; it runs from September 15th through October 15th.

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama Dr. Carlos Aleman says there are plenty of ways to get involved during the month-long celebration including supporting local businesses and restaurants.

Alabama State University will also be celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by hosting a concert featuring Dr. Adonis Gonzalez on Sept 27th at ASU’s Tullibody Recital Hall.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. Ticket information can be found at (334) 229-4341.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan