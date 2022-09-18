WVAS is celebrating National Hispanic American Heritage Month; it runs from September 15th through October 15th.

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama Dr. Carlos Aleman says there are plenty of ways to get involved during the month-long celebration including supporting local businesses and restaurants.

Alabama State University will also be celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by hosting a concert featuring Dr. Adonis Gonzalez on Sept 27th at ASU’s Tullibody Recital Hall.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. Ticket information can be found at (334) 229-4341.