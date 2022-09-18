Montgomery homicide investigation
Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide investigation following the death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston.
Reports show on Thursday at about 12:25 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 6000 block of Woodley Circle in reference to a subject shot.
Gholston was located with a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This shooting remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.