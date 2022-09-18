© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Hope Credit Union Pandemic Relief Program

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
hope credit union

Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union says almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next ten years.

The credit union says each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion from a Treasure Department pandemic relief program will allow it to attract as much as $10 in deposits.

Financing for businesses, affordable housing, homebuyers and nonprofits will then be distributed to areas of need in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The Treasury Department’s Emergency Capital Investment Program was established in 2021 to help low-income communities that were disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan