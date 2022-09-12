Applications for the 2022 Turkey Day Classic Parade are now being accepted

The 98th annual Turkey Day Classic Parade will begin at 9 a.m., on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022 in downtown Montgomery.

Parade applications are now being accepted. The deadline to register is Monday, October 31, 2022.

Get your application in today, and don't miss out on this annual holiday event!

The Parade, a community-wide event, is steeped in the University’s and Montgomery's tradition. Thousands of families, students, and alumni from around the state and country line the streets each year to witness the pageantry, music, sights, and sounds of what has become one of the city’s most anticipated holiday festivities.

For more information and parade applications, contact Kenneth Waters at communiversity@alasu.edu or https://www.cognitoforms.com/AlabamaStateUniversity2/_2022TurkeyDayClassicParadeRegistration.