WVAS Local

Execution Date Set for Truck Driver

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
Courtroom Gavel

A mentally disturbed truck driver convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage more than two decades ago is set to be put to death on Sept. 22, the Alabama Supreme Court said Monday.

The clerk’s office announced the scheduled execution date of Alan Eugene Miller, 57, who was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in the slayings, which occurred in Shelby County in 1999.

Miller could still mount a legal challenge to block his planned execution by lethal injection at Holman Prison in Atmore.

While the prison system has said it is developing nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative way to put people to death, the state isn’t yet setting execution dates for inmates who choose that untested method.

Court documents show on Aug. 5, 1999, an executive entering Ferguson Enterprises in Pelham heard noises and saw Miller, a delivery driver, leaving before finding Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy fatally wounded inside.

Miller drove off and then showed up a few miles away at Post Airgas, where Terry Jarvis was killed and Miller previously had worked.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
