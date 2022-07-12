© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Montgomery police identify victim in Sunday homicide

WVAS | By Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Published July 12, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT
Caution Tape

The victim of a Sunday homicide in Montgomery has been identified by police as Ricardo Quinonez.

According to Lt. Jarett Williams, officers were called Sunday around 12:48 a.m. to the Rosa. L Parks Avenue on a report of an unresponsive man. Quinonez, 46, was found at the scene with a fatal injury and was pronounced dead.

Williams said Quinonez’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine his cause of death. An autopsy later revealed that he had been fatally shot.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown. Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

WVAS Local
Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)
Derik is the newest addition to the Award-Winning WVAS News Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and got his start in media in Atlanta as a co-host and analyst on a sports talk radio show. Since being with WVAS Derik has been awarded the Alabama Broadcasters Association Award for 2019 Best in Broadcasting Medium Market Reporter and 2nd place Associated Press Award for Best General Sports Report. His goal is to continue to grow as a sports and news journalist as well as a producer.
See stories by Derik Williams (D-Will The Coach)