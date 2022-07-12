Montgomery police identify victim in Sunday homicide

The victim of a Sunday homicide in Montgomery has been identified by police as Ricardo Quinonez.

According to Lt. Jarett Williams, officers were called Sunday around 12:48 a.m. to the Rosa. L Parks Avenue on a report of an unresponsive man. Quinonez, 46, was found at the scene with a fatal injury and was pronounced dead.

Williams said Quinonez’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine his cause of death. An autopsy later revealed that he had been fatally shot.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown. Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.