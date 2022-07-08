Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray

Montgomery native and famed civil rights attorney Fred D. Gray Sr. has been awarded the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It was presented by President Joe Biden during a ceremony Thursday at the White House.

Attorney Gray’s legendary career includes representing civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the NAACP and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In a statement, Gray said in part, “This award means a great deal to me, an African American civil rights lawyer who was born in the ghettos of Montgomery, Alabama. It speaks volumes to civil rights workers who have devoted their talents and resources toward improving the quality of life of Americans in this country; and it speaks directly to African Americans in general.”

During the ceremony, Gray thanked President Biden as well as Congresswoman Terri Sewell who nominated him for the award. The 91-year-old still practices law in Tuskegee.