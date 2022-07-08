© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Civil Rights Attorney Fred Gray

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 8, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT
Fred Gray

Montgomery native and famed civil rights attorney Fred D. Gray Sr. has been awarded the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It was presented by President Joe Biden during a ceremony Thursday at the White House.

Attorney Gray’s legendary career includes representing civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the NAACP and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In a statement, Gray said in part, “This award means a great deal to me, an African American civil rights lawyer who was born in the ghettos of Montgomery, Alabama. It speaks volumes to civil rights workers who have devoted their talents and resources toward improving the quality of life of Americans in this country; and it speaks directly to African Americans in general.”

During the ceremony, Gray thanked President Biden as well as Congresswoman Terri Sewell who nominated him for the award. The 91-year-old still practices law in Tuskegee.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan