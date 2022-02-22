-
Jazz Hall of Famer, Mr. Fred Wesley recently had a phone interview with WVAS program director Jay Holcey detailing his ties to WVAS and Alabama State…
-
One of the longest running programs on WVAS-FM is making its final run tonight. Spike's Blues, hosted by Spike Graham also known as Richard Lee Young is…
-
WVAS-FM, the voice of Alabama State University is celebrating 30 years of service to the south central Alabama area. Listeners and supporters of WVAS are…
-
Decision 2012 coverage will be provided by the WVAS news team on Election Day, November 6. News Director Shedd Johnson,along with the news staff will…