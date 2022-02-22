-
Jazz Hall of Famer, Mr. Fred Wesley recently had a phone interview with WVAS program director Jay Holcey detailing his ties to WVAS and Alabama State…
Beginning on Saturday, August 10, Block Party Radio, hosted by chart topping jazz and classical flutist Kim Scott, will extend it's time on the airwaves.…
We regret to inform our listeners that Bob Parlocha, host of the WFMT radio network's Jazz Satellite Network passed away on Sunday, March 15 at the age of…
The 9th Annual Jazz on the Grass celebration will take place on the campus of Alabama State University at the Intramural Field on Labor Day, September…
Drummer Paul Motian, who for more than five decades imbued the smallest of musical gestures with supreme significance, died earlier today.Jazztimes.com…