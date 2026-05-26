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Which players will make the cut? The U.S. World Cup soccer roster is revealed today

NPR | By Becky Sullivan
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT
Fans arrive for the announcement of the United States men's national soccer team roster, Tuesday, in New York, ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
/
AP
Fans arrive for the announcement of the United States men's national soccer team roster, Tuesday, in New York, ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

NEW YORK — The run-up to this summer's FIFA World Cup is set to kick into a higher gear Tuesday when the U.S. men's national soccer team reveals which 26 players will make up the roster.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has experimented with a variety of lineups since he was hired in 2024 to steer the USMNT through this summer.

The roster will be announced during a live televised special on Fox at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

The tournament begins in just over two weeks, with games hosted in 16 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

It will mark the first time that World Cup games are being held in the U.S. since 1994, when the tournament helped spark Americans' interest in soccer, leading to the formation of Major League Soccer and widespread participation in youth soccer.

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Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan