2026 Winter Olympics officially get underway with opening ceremony in Milan

Friday’s opening ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan marks the official start to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, although several competitions are already underway, including curling, figure skating and snowboarding.

The Games will be taking place across Italy for nearly three weeks, with Milan serving as the city headquarters and Cortina d’Ampezzo hosting the mountain events.

NPR’s Eric Whitney talks with Indira Lakshmanan about what to expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR