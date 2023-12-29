First edible mascot in sports history stars in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

The first edible mascot in sports history was revealed at the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla., and the internet is having a field day.

Kansas State beat NC State, 28-19, after which the winning team devoured the giant pastry that emerged from an even more giant toaster in what was a clever marketing move.

The Pop-Tart holding up a sign that says "Dreams really do come true" as it is lowered into a toaster to be cooked alive is the darkest thing I've ever seen https://t.co/ujJyD8i1Ml — Derek Faraci (@WH_Woolhat) December 29, 2023

The winning trophy included slots at the top of a silver football to hold two actual Pop-Tarts.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their fascination, including many memes.

How the Pop-Tart is gonna come out of the toaster at the start of next years Pop-Tarts Bowl game. pic.twitter.com/EnAqtPPnG3 — Hudi Productions (@hudsononeill15) December 29, 2023

"Campaigns that earn both coverage and conversation have a disproportionate business impact," says Heidi Ray, senior director of brand marketing at Pop-Tarts (Kellanova) in an email to NPR. "We have been blown away by the reaction and engagement, which we are still analyzing. But, at this point, we are looking at success that rivals a major Super Bowl moment."

There is no way the wonderful people over at Pop-Tarts aren’t getting their money’s worth for sponsoring this bowl game. I haven’t had a Pop-Tart since college and now I want them. Talk of the town tonight. https://t.co/dls6GZSzoy — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 29, 2023

The Pop-Tarts Bowl was originally called the Blockbuster Bowl and first took place in 1990 in Miami, in a game that brought out more than 74,000 fans. Today, it's played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, and is operated by Florida Citrus Sports, a nonprofit group that manages events in the region.

RIP to my dear friend and mentor, the @PopTartsBowl Mascot.



I find solace in knowing that—in being eaten—you achieved your most precious goal.



This loss is bitter and sweet, sugary and tart. Just like you 💔😫



🙏 Leviticus 26:29 🙏 — Stanford Tree 🌲 (@DaStanfordTree) December 29, 2023

The game has had several different sponsors throughout the years, Pop-Tarts being the most recent one after signing a multi-year agreement with Florida Citrus Sports.

For the past three seasons, the game was known as the Cheez-It Bowl, during which buckets of Cheez-Its were dumped on the heads of winning coaches.

