It's a Philly thing: A Super Bowl playlist

Philadelphia is a city that is renowned for its love of sports, particularly American football. As the Philadelphia Eagles make their way back to the Super Bowl, it's a fitting time to update World Cafe's Philly Over Everybody playlist, curated in 2018, leading to the Eagles first Super Bowl win of all time.

With a music scene that is as diverse as the city itself, it's no wonder that the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection has produced some of the most influential musicians in various genres such as soul, R&B, jazz, hip-hop and rock music. Already including classics from The Roots, Ween, Patti LaBelle, John Coltrane, Jill Scott and The War on Drugs, we've updated the playlist to include Philly musicians we love from the last five years, including Jazmine Sullivan, Cosmic Guilt, Kurt Vile, Orion Sun and more. Press play and turn it up to 11! GO BIRDS!

