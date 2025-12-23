Vera C. Rubin Observatory set to usher in a new era of cosmic discovery
High in the mountains of Chile, a new telescope equipped with the world’s largest digital camera will collect more astronomical data in a single year than all others combined, and promises to revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Željko Ivezic, astrophysicist and longtime director of the Rubin Observatory construction project.
