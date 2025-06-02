Do you sing to your baby? NPR wants to know what songs you sing

Singing to babies comes naturally for many parents.

And now, a new study from Yale University finds that singing to babies lifts their moods and improves their overall well-being.

"Infants who are being sung to a lot are happier in general throughout the day, not just when singing is happening," said Samuel Mehr, an associate professor adjunct at the Yale University Child Study Center and one of the authors of the study.

He and his team looked at 110 parents and their babies, most of them under fourth months old.

"We send very, very quick surveys to parents by text message, and we do that at random intervals each day. And the surveys are really, really quick and easy to answer accurately," said Mehr. "There are things like in the last two or 3 hours, did your baby cry? You know, in the last 2 to 3 hours, how happy was your baby?"

The parents were divided into two groups. One was asked to sing more to their babies, with some extra support and resources, while the other continued their daily routines as usual.

Mehr says that you don't have to limit the songs you sing to classic lullabies like "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."

"If you want to sing, you know, Led Zeppelin, that's also fine," said Mehr. "Anything that gives your baby a chance to hear your voice, I think, is all good."

