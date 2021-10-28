Facebook is rebranding as Meta — but the app you use will still be called Facebook

Facebook's new corporate name is Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday, in an apparent effort to recast the company's public image from battered social network to tech innovator focused on building the next generation of online interaction known as the "metaverse."

The Facebook app used by almost 3 billion people around the world every month will keep its name. But speaking at the company's Connect virtual reality conference, Zuckerberg said it's time to overhaul the corporation's identity to reflect its broader ambitions.

"It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do," he said. "From now on we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first."

Seventeen years after Zuckerberg founded Facebook in his Harvard dorm room, the company's brand has been badly dented by a succession of crises, from Russian interference in the 2016 election to the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, which became public in 2018, to the last month's damaging revelations from former employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen.

But even as the company has been pummeled by a wave of critical news coverage about its platforms' harms based on Haugen's trove of internal documents, Zuckerberg has unapologetically kept his focus on the metaverse, describing it on Thursday as the company's new "North Star."

He says the metaverse is the next big computing platform to which people's attention, and dollars, will shift in the coming years. And he wants the newly christened Meta to play a prime role in creating it, and turning it into big business.

"Building our social media apps will always be an important focus for us. But right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future," Zuckerberg said.

He announced the new name in a glitzy video presentation that served as an explainer about the metaverse, a futuristic and vaguely defined concept that's become a Silicon Valley buzzword in recent years.

The term metaverse was coined by science fiction writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash. Enthusiasts use it to refer to immersive virtual spaces where people can play games, attend concerts, meet with colleagues, and buy all kinds of digital goods and services.

Facebook demonstrated many of those experiences in Thursday's slickly produced video: showing Zuckerberg riding a virtual reality electric hydrofoil (in a nod to his real-life hobby), fencing with a hologram and walking through a 3D-rendering of his "home space."

