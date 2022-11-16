© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Fallout from the GOP's poor showing in midterms continues on Capitol Hill

By A Martínez,
Susan Davis
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell following a disappointing GOP showing in the 2022 midterms.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Politics
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis