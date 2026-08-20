White House East Wing ballroom construction races ahead of court-ordered pause

Twenty hours a day, seven days a week. That’s how often crews are working to build President Trump’s East Wing ballroom.

A federal appeals court panel ordered the White House to halt construction by Friday unless the project is authorized by Congress. The administration is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming that work is “65% complete,” and it’s too late to stop it.

Host Indira Lakshmanan discusses the state of the construction with Washington Post White House reporter Dan Diamond.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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