ASU's She Care Wellness Pods to host NCNW Purple and Pilates Event

Alabama State University students are invited to the She Care Wellness Pods for the Purple and Pilates event sponsored by National Council of Negro Women. Alabama State Chapter NCNW President Trinity Jones says the free event will focus on its theme of “Move, Breathe, Thrive.” The Pilates event will take place on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 5 p.m. at the She Care Wellness Pods behind Bessie Benson Dormitory.

Feeding Alabama says they're seeing an increased demand after 81,000 people lost their SNAP benefits last year. It says several food banks are struggling to meet demand. The non-profit says about 1-in-5 Alabamans are experiencing food insecurity.

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The Prattville City Council is moving forward with its plans to create a new school system. Council members approved a $150,000 consultation to gather detailed financial, operational, and transition information. They're hoping for some clarity on the financial commitment, facility needs, and transition plan.

An intern at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia is being credited with finding a historic document. Nick Gentry was going through a collection of material earlier this year when he discovered an original draft of Martin Luther King, Junior's "Letter From Birmingham Jail."King was jailed in Alabama in 1963 while leading segregation protests and the letter was his response to criticism by white clergy members. The seminary plans to preserve the letter and put it on public display.