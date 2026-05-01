© 2026 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Kimmel, Comey and free speech

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT

President Trump is again calling for comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a joke he says crossed the line. At the same time, former FBI director James Comey has been indicted after the president accused him of threatening his life over a photo Comey posted of seashells arranged on a beach.

The two episodes, while separate, are adding to a broader debate about free speech.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt spoke with voters in Maryland about how this is landing beyond Washington and shared what he heard with Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics
Here & Now Newsroom