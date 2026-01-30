Ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon arrested in connection with anti-ICE protest in Minnesota church

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon was arrested late Thursday night. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media that the arrests of Lemon and three others were at her direction, in connection with a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that disrupted a Minnesota church service nearly two weeks ago. Lemon says he was there as a journalist and that the arrest is a violation of his First Amendment rights.

