What are the Trump administration's goals with Greenland?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that President Trump wants to buy Greenland, not invade it, according to the New York Times.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Indira Lakshmanan look at the administration’s goals with the territory and in the entire Western Hemisphere. They speak with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh. He’s a senior research associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s security studies program.

