Who is María Corina Machado, Venezuela's Nobel Peace Prize winning opposition leader?

After the overnight capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in the capital city of Caracas, questions remain as to who will lead the country.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize, has called for Edmundo González, to be recognized as the rightful leader of the nation. He was widely seen as the legitimate winner of the 2024 presidential election in the country.

Who is Machado?

Machado rose to global prominence last year with her win of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize.

She has been an outspoken critic of Maduro's party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), since it first won power under founder Hugo Chávez in the presidential election of 1998. The Nobel committee recognized Machado for "her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Her full-throated criticisms of Maduro's authoritarian regime has earned her the moniker "Iron Lady" among her supporters.

Machado has praised President Trump as his administration carries out deadly strikes in the Caribbean Sea against Venezuelan boats he has accused of trafficking drugs.

She dedicated her Nobel Prize to the American president and has repeatedly expressed her support for the United States' pressure campaign against Maduro, citing crumbling political and economic systems within Venezuela that have forced 20% of its residents to flee the country.

Despite her popularity among many Venezuelans, Trump said on Saturday he had not been in contact with Machado since the military strikes in Caracas and that he did not see her as a viable candidate to steer the country.

"I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country," he told reporters during a press conference. "She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect to be a leader."

Trump said the United States would "run" Venezuela until a "proper transition can take place."

Machado on Saturday praised Maduro's capture, writing in a statement that he faces "international justice for the atrocious crimes committed against Venezuelans and against citizens of many other nations."

"Faced with his refusal to accept a negotiated exit, the United States government has fulfilled its promise to uphold the law," she wrote.

Machado continued: "We have fought for years, we have given everything, and it has been worth it. What had to happen is happening."

Venezuela held a closely watched presidential election in 2024. Machado was barred by the Maduro regime from running in the race, but she threw her backing behind fellow opposition member González.

International election watchdogs, including the United States, say Maduro manipulated the ballot results in order to steal a third term in office and continue his dictatorial reign.

On Saturday, Machado called for Venezuelans to coalesce around González and recognize him as the legitimate president of the beleaguered nation.

"Today we are prepared to enforce our mandate and take power. Let us remain vigilant, active, and organized until the Democratic Transition is finalized. A transition that needs ALL of us."

Though Machado has dedicated Venezuelan supporters, the former Venezuelan National Assembly legislator has been banned by Maduro's government from running for office and was forced into hiding until a recent escape — aided by U.S. military veterans — successfully extracted her to Europe.

Copyright 2026 NPR