Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth under scrutiny

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST
U.S. Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth listens as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House on March 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
U.S. Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth listens as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House on March 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he wasn’t in the room for any additional strikes on a boat suspected of carrying illegal drugs in international waters on Sept. 2.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks with Geoffrey Corn, who served in the Army for 21 years and is now the chair of criminal law and director of the Center for Military Law and Policy at Texas Tech University School of Law, about the growing controversy over the Sept. 2 strikes and the overall legality of the administration’s campaign against alleged narco-terrorists in international waters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

