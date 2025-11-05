Small farmers across the U.S. are suffering as government shutdown drags on

The ongoing government shutdown is hurting many people across the country. That includes small farm owners.

Ayurella Horn-Muller has been reporting on how they are faring for Grist, Here & Now‘s editorial partner. She joins host Peter O’Dowd to break down the challenges farmers were already facing and how the shutdown — now in its record 36th day — is exacerbating those issues.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

