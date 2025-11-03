Judge says Trump administration must fund SNAP. And, what to know about NYC's election

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Trump has shown little interest in negotiating with Democrats to end the government shutdown. He spent the weekend in Florida, one of five trips he's taken since the shutdown began. On Air Force One last night, he told reporters it is up to the Democrats to end it. Check the latest news on the shutdown from our coverage here.

Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump salutes a Marine as he arrives at the White House on Nov. 2 in Washington, D.C. Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

🎧 Since the shutdown started on Oct. 1, Trump has traveled for 15 days, double what he did during the longest shutdown in history, NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First. Unlike past presidents who stayed in Washington to negotiate a deal, Trump hasn't changed his schedule. The GOP-led House of Representatives passed a short-term funding bill in September. The GOP's goal is to apply pressure on Senate Democrats to vote for the House bill.

Two federal judges on Friday ordered the Trump administration to use emergency money to keep the national food aid program SNAP going. The program ran out of money on Saturday, and it is unclear how quickly the administration could restart the program. The administration has argued that using contingency funds for regular SNAP benefits is illegal because they are intended for situations such as natural disasters.

🎧 NPR's Joe Hernandez reports the lapse – affecting 42 million people – is unprecedented for the program. Democratic state officials behind one of the lawsuits argue that stopping benefits will lead to worse food insecurity.

for the program. Democratic state officials behind one of the lawsuits argue that stopping benefits will lead to worse food insecurity. 📷 Food banks and pantries in the U.S. are scrambling to feed families amid the government shutdown. Here's how they are stepping up to help.

Tomorrow is Election Day, with voters in Virginia and New Jersey choosing new governors. Several cities across the country will also choose new leaders, including New York City, America's largest city. In the final stretch of the race, the face off between Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and former governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent, could heavily influence the Democratic Party. Early voting has surged compared to previous elections.

🎧 The excitement that Mamdani has garnered in this race has been exciting for a lot of Democrats, not just in the city he is campaigning in, but across the country, says NPR's Brian Mann. However, Mamdani embracing the "socialist" label has made many Democratic leaders nervous. Some top Democrats have withheld endorsements, and his support skews heavily toward younger voters.

Cost of living

Getty Images / Emily Bogle/NPR / Emily Bogle/NPR tk

NPR's series Cost of Living: The Price We Pay is examining what's driving price increases and how people are coping after years of stubborn inflation.

Car insurance premiums have risen by 55% since February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices for cars, parts and repairs needed, and medical bills have increased, driving up the price of insurance. Here's how people are handling the rising car insurance costs:

🚗 Over 58% of drivers say car insurance is a financial burden, and more than a third have driven without it, a LendingTree survey found.

🚗 Experts urge shoppers to check insurance costs before buying a car to avoid surprises.

🚗 Adding a teen driver can be pricey — and waiting until the family budget allows can save money.

Listen to why car insurance costs have soared. This week, the series will cover the cost of home goods, including how tariffs are driving up the cost of furniture. Stay up-to-date on the latest stories here.

How are higher prices changing the way you live? Fill out this form to share your story with NPR.

Picture show

Melissa Ann Pinney / Jael stands for a portrait at Ogden International High School, 2019.

Over the course of a seven-year residency, photographer Melissa Ann Pinney documented everyday life inside Chicago Public Schools. Her series, Becoming Themselves, highlights students, especially those often overlooked, as they navigate identity, community and change. Pinney told NPR the project was an opportunity to engage with children and teens whose stories rarely get seen in Chicago. Check out some of the photos she captured and read the story behind them here.

3 things to know before you go

Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Kenyans Benson Kipruto (L) and Alexander Mutiso celebrate taking first and second place respectively in the New York City Marathon in New York City on Sunday.

Benson Kipruto, 34, and Hellen Obiri, 35, both from Kenya, won the men's and women's races at the TCS New York City Marathon yesterday. The runners are both Olympic medalists. Dictionary.com's 2025 word of the year is "67," a slang term that surged in popularity for children, but has left many adults confused for months. Here's what it means. During California's 2008 fight over same-sex marriage, Kate Elsey saw daily reminders that some opposed her right to wed. But one day, she spotted a stranger, her unsung hero, holding a sign against the ban. That moment of quiet support stayed with her.

This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

Copyright 2025 NPR