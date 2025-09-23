How birthright citizenship uncertainty impacts one pregnant DACA recipient

/ Jenny Harris, of Baltimore, protests in support of birthright citizenship and the immigrant community, Thursday, May 15, 2025, outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Nearly three months after the Supreme Court decided to allow President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship to take effect, the order is currently on hold while numerous cases on the order continue to wind their way through the courts.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient named Pilar, who is 8 months pregnant, about her concerns about the executive order.

And, Tong speaks with Cristina Rodríguez, professor at Yale Law School for an update on the legal case against President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship.

Editor’s note: An organization that is suing the administration over the executive order connected us with Pilar. She asked that we only use her middle name because she has a pending immigration case and is concerned about government retaliation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR