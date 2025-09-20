© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

The Pentagon requires a new pledge for reporters

By Jim Kane,
David FolkenflikScott Detrow
Published September 20, 2025 at 6:22 PM EDT

The Pentagon says journalists must sign a pledge not to gather any information, including unclassified reports, that hasn't been authorized for release.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Politics
Jim Kane
Jim Kane is a Deputy Managing Editor overseeing weekends for NPR News. He guides the editorial and news coverage process to make sure NPR is covering the stories that need to be covered, in a way that's consistent with NPR's mission.
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow