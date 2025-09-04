RFK Jr. faces questions from Senate Finance Committee

/ Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appears before the Senate Finance Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday, where he’s expected to face questions about chaos at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and his changes to federal vaccine policy.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for KFF Health News.

Editor’s note: In an earlier broadcast, we referred to Dr. Susan Monarez as a “MAGA person,” which was an error.

