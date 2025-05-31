© 2025 WVAS
Hegseth says the U.S. will reposition military amidst threat from China

By Anthony Kuhn,
Scott Simon
Published May 31, 2025 at 8:19 AM EDT

At an international forum in Singapore Saturday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth outlined a reorganization of the U.S. military in Asia.

Politics
