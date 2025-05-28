© 2025 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

What is DOGE doing with your data?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency is trying to amass Americans’ personal data into one big database. That has experts concerned about privacy violations and the risk that Americans’ information could end up in the hands of bad actors.

Host Scott Tong turns to Victoria Noble, staff attorney at The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on civil liberties in the digital world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics
Here & Now Newsroom