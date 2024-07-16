NSC warned Secret Service about an increased Iranian threat to Trump

The National Security Council had warned the Secret Service and the Trump campaign that there was an increased threat to former President Donald Trump coming from Iran, and the Secret Service had boosted protection for Trump in light of that – even before the Saturday assassination attempt, a national security official confirmed to NPR.

There are no identified ties between the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, and any foreign or domestic accomplices or co-conspirators. But Iranian threats against Trump officials date back to the killing of Qassem Soleimani, and in a statement, NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that the threats have been a matter of the highest priority.

“As we have said many times, we have been tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration," she said. "These threats arise from Iran’s desire to seek revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority."

Although the warning of the heightened threat to the Trump campaign is new, it has long been known that Iran is targeting former Trump administration officials involved in the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. This includes an alleged plot foiled by the U.S. Justice Department to kill Trump-era national security adviser John Bolton. Other former Trump administration officials have since the Soleimani strike have received protection.

