Here are the key results in Pennsylvania's primaries

Voting concludes Tuesday in Pennsylvania's presidential, U.S. Senate and U.S. House primary contests. Several House districts have competitive primaries, and while the U.S. Senate contest is a key race to watch this fall, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and his Republican challenger David McCormick face no competition in their respective primaries.

President Biden and former President Donald Trump are already their parties' presumptive nominees.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow the live results.

