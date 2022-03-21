© 2022 WVAS
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearings

By NPR Washington Desk
Published March 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Updated March 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM ET

Confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson continue Wednesday, as Senate Judiciary Committee members question the Supreme Court nominee for a second day.

On Tuesday, lawmakers grilled her for more than 13 hours and she faced questions on her view of critical race theory, whether she called former President George W. Bush and former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld "war criminals," on the length of sentences she has handed down in child pornography cases and on abortion.

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

