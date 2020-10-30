Danielle Citron: What Happens In A World Where Fake Becomes Real?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Warped Reality

Deep fakes are taking over the Internet—distorting our perception of what's real. Law professor Danielle Citron explains how deception online not only harms people, but also our democracy.

About Danielle Citron

Danielle Citron is the Austin B. Fletcher Professor of Law at the Boston University School of Law. She is vice president of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, a nonprofit combatting privacy-invading online abuse that undermines civil rights and civil liberties.

She serves on the board of directors of the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Future of Privacy and on the advisory boards of the Anti-Defamation League's Center for Technology and Society and Teach Privacy. She is also the author of Hate Crimes in Cyberspace, a book about cyberstalking.

Danielle Citron received a BA from Duke University and a JD from Fordham University School of Law.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Maria Paz Gutiérrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

