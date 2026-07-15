Hornets, Jaguars Ready for Inaugural Birmingham Football Classic

There's a new tradition coming to college football for the 2026 season; the inaugural Birmingham Football Classic promises to bring excitement to Magic City in August as a pair of SWAC programs face off at historic Legion Field.

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., coming off of his program's first 10-win season in over twenty years, will face the Southern University Jaguars, who hope to begin a new era under new head coach and 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Marshall Faulk.

Robinson and Faulk, along with administrators from both schools and Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin, spoke to the media about the Birmingham Classic on Tuesday afternoon in the press box high atop Legion Field.

ASU director of athletics Dr. Jason Cable explained why he thinks the SWAC vs. SWAC matchup to open the season will benefit both programs.

"I think there are a number of benefits. It's an opportunity to generate revenue while playing a like opponent. You have your fans here, so there will be fans cheering for both teams. An environment when you go play a non-conference opponent at their home isn't that way. And you get a chance to test the West early in the season."

Coach Robinson made it clear that he looks forward to any opportunity to play in Birmingham, especially in a season opener.

"It's a short trip. Dr. Cable has done a great job. We have 9 games in the state of Alabama, two in Birmingham. A big one later on. I think, just to get off to a great start, it's a short drive up. We know it'll be hot, it'll be August and we expect that, but at the same time you're gonna have some great football, great entertainment, great bands, great city. Birmingham has always been great to Alabama State, so we're happy to be here."

The game against Southern isn't just the start of the 2026 season for Alabama State; it should feature the return of preseason SWAC offensive player of the year Andrew Body, who was in attendance at the press conference before he represents ASU at SWAC Football Media Day on Wednesday

Robinson Jr talked about what it will mean to have his quarterback back on the field after an injury shortened his season in 2025.

"(Body) did a great job. He's been money since he's been in the conference, so now this is his last chance. We have a great opportunity to go out there and make it a special year and that starts with the first game. He's excited. He's competing. He knows how to rehab (laughs), but he knows how to play football really well, too."

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said that he expects to see a lot of Alabama State fans in Birmingham.

"Hornet Nation: this is Game Zero. You have no excuse. There's nothing in your way. There's no other anything. We expect the entire Hornet Nation to show up right here in Birmingham, Alabama, no different than they do during The Classic in October to show their love and support when the Hornets take on the Jaguars right here in Birmingham at the historic Legion Field."

The 2026 Birmingham Football Classic will take place August 29 at Legion Field; tickets are available now.