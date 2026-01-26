© 2026 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Follow us on Facebook!

Sally Baby's Silver Dollars: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published January 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

This week, we celebrate the Tiny Desk Contest community with concerts by some of our favorite entrants over the years.

We receive thousands of submissions for the Tiny Desk Contest. And every year, there's a clear winner, but there are also a handful of artists we just fall in love with. So, to kick off our very first Tiny Desk Contest takeover, please meet Sally Baby's Silver Dollars.

"I've Got No More Tears Left to Cry," the song the band submitted for our 2024 contest, nearly won the whole thing — it was a photo finish with The Philharmonik. Yet band bassist Zach Valentine told me that taking second place was a blessing in disguise: "We weren't ready then, but we're here now at the perfect time." Since then, lead singer Salvatore Geloso and the crew have traveled beyond their New Orleans home, playing festivals across the country, with new music on the horizon.

While not born in New Orleans, Geloso embodies the city's spirit through and through, and the life highlights and lowlights he writes about have been mostly experienced in the place he's called home for over 18 years. There are many familiar Louisiana sounds in the band's music. "Down in New Orleans" feels like Fat Tuesday on Bourbon Street, but they don't just lean on tradition. Sally Baby's Silver Dollars is inherently funky and timeless, which is why the band has quickly gone from busking and playing tiny dives to doing its thing behind the Tiny Desk.

SET LIST

  • "I've Got No More Tears Left to Cry"
  • "Devil's Shoe String"
  • "Gargoyle" 
  • "Down in New Orleans"

MUSICIANS

  • Salvatore Geloso: vocals, guitar
  • Zach Valentine: bass
  • Steve DeTroy: piano
  • Trenton O'Neal: drums
  • Aurélien Barnes: percussion
  • Nathan Wolman: trumpet
  • James Beaumont: tenor sax
  • Oliver Tuttle: trombone

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producers: Bobby Carter, Elle Mannion
  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern
  • Audio Director: Josh Newell
  • Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dhanika Pineda
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jazz
Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
See stories by Bobby Carter